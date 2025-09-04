BreakingJammu and Kashmir NewsNational

7 Kashmiris feared dead after landslide hits Himachal’s Kullu

Agencies
1 Min Read
At least seven residents from Kashmir are feared dead after a massive landslide hit Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Thursday.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that rescue operations are on and that all victims are residents of Tulail, Bandipora, who were working as labourers in Himachal.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said a landslide in Kullu led to the collapse of two houses, leaving around 12–13 persons feared trapped.

“An NDRF team carried out collapsed structure search and rescue (CSSR) operations, during which three injured persons were rescued and one body was recovered. Search and rescue operations are continuing to trace the remaining trapped victims,” the NDRF posted on X.

In a post on X, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister office expressed grief over the loss of lives in Kullu and assured all possible assistance is being extended—(KNO)

