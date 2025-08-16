Top Stories

66 injured shifted to GMC Jammu; Akhnoor worst hit

Arvind Sharma
Arvind Sharma
2 Min Read

JAMMU, AUGUST 15:A total of 66 people injured in the devastating cloudburst that struck Kishtwar on Thursday were shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Jammu, late last night and are currently undergoing treatment, hospital authorities confirmed.

The majority of the victims, both injured and deceased, belong to Jammu district, with Akhnoor emerging as the worst-hit area in this natural disaster. Officials said 20 to 25 residents of Akhnoor are still missing, raising fears that the death toll may rise.

“Sixty-six injured people were referred to GMC late last night. Three of them are in the ICU, while the others are receiving treatment in various wards,” said Dr.Ashutosh Gupta, Principal, GMC Jammu, while speaking to Rising Kashmir.

Four of the deceased, hailing from MeharMandrian and ChowkiChowra areas of Akhnoor, were cremated today. The bodies were transported from Kishtwar to Akhnoor, where a large number of mourners gathered for the final rites.

“Around 67 people from the Jammu region, most of them from Akhnoor, have been injured in the cloudburst,” confirmed officials at District Police Lines (DPL) Jammu.

The cloudburst has left a trail of destruction in its wake, displacing families, damaging property, and triggering an intensive rescue and relief operation.

