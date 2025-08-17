“61 people lost their lives, 116 rescued”: J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Kishtwar cloudburst

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Sunday confirmed that 61 people have lost their lives in the cloudburst and flash flood incident that occurred in the Kishtwar district, while 116 individuals have been rescued so far.

Addressing the media, Chief Secretary Dulloo said, “…61 people have lost their lives in the incident. Security forces and various agencies have launched a collective search and rescue operation. CISF, J&K Police, CRPF, BRO, Indian Army, and NHPC were present at the spot immediately after the incident. Almost 450 people are working there day and night in a rescue operation. 116 people have been rescued so far.”

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) MK Yadav stated that the rescue operations are ongoing and efforts are being made to locate and save those still missing.

“Rescue operations are ongoing here, and JCB machines are also working continuously…SDRF, NDRF, local police, and CISF have all been divided into teams, zoning up the area. All agencies are working here…We are hopeful of saving more people…Other people who are missing, who are trapped inside boulders, muddy areas, we are trying our best to get them out. The situation here is better than before…” Yadav said while speaking to ANI.

The cloudburst, which occurred during the Machail Mata Yatra on August 14, led to devastating flash floods, leaving around 55 people dead in Kishtwar. Security forces have since intensified relief and rescue efforts in the affected region.

Meanwhile, speaking on the situation in Kathua, which also experienced flash floods and a landslide, Chief Secretary Dulloo stated that seven people had lost their lives and six others sustained injuries.

“…Seven people have lost their lives in the incident. Six people are injured. Those who were injured were evacuated by helicopter and admitted to the military hospital, Pathankot,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army, in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and civil administration, carried out rescue operations in flash flood-hit villages of Kathua district on Sunday, officials said.

Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Sharma confirmed that five people have lost their lives, while seven others sustained injuries and are being airlifted to the military hospital in Pathankot.

“…There has been a lot of damage to roads and human lives in Kathua. In this village, five people have lost their lives and seven people are injured. The injured have been airlifted to the military hospital in Pathankot… A lot of houses have also been damaged… We are providing food and relief to those who are being evacuated…” Sharma told reporters. (ANI)