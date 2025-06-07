6-yr-old boy dies after being hit by unknown vehicle in South Kashmir’s Pulwama 

A six-year-old boy lost his life after he was hit by an unknown vehicle in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday evening.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that an accident took place at village Parigam when a six-year-old boy was hit by an unknown Santro vehicle.

He said the boy identified as Azaan Irshad, son of Irshad Lone, resident of Parigam received serious injuries in the incident following which he was rushed to SDH Chatergam in critical condition where doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance and started an investigation in this regard—(KNO)