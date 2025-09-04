6 Rescue Centers Activated For Affected Areas Due To Inundation In Budgam: District Admin

Follow us on

District Administration Budgam on Thursday said that they have activated six rescue centers for the affected areas due to inundation in some areas of Budgam district.

In a handout to GNS, a spokesman for district administration Budgam said that in the early hours a breach occurred in the River Jhelum bund near village Zoonipora, Budgam, resulting in inundation of nearby areas. Consequently, villages Shalina, Rakh Shalina, and Baghi Shakirshah have come under water. Residents of these villages were safely evacuated during the night to designated rescue centers and safer locations.

There remains apprehension of inundation in Seerbagh and Summerbugh villages of Budgam, and our teams are actively engaged in relocating people from these areas to safety. People of these areas are request to move to safer areas till the water level recedes.

The District Administration Budgam has activated six rescue centers in the affected area, namely GHS Wagoora, GHSS Khandah, Sheikh-ul-Alam, HS Wagoora, GHSS BK Pora, Islamic Public HS Kralpora and Dar-ul-Fatah Dangerpora.

Our entire manpower and machinery is on the ground. Adequate numbers of rescue teams led by SDRF, NDRF, Police, and Revenue officials are stationed at the site and carrying out relief and rescue operations.

Citizens are advised to remain cautious but not panic. All necessary measures are being taken to ensure safety and protection of life and property, reads the statement.(GNS)