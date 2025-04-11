6 Kanal Property of Absconder Seized by Poonch Police 

In a decisive move to enforce the rule of law, Poonch Police has attached immovable property measuring 6 Kanal belonging to a proclaimed offender, Mohd Bashir, son of Ghulam Din, a resident of Bagyal Dara, Tehsil Haveli, District Poonch.

As per the Police Spokesperson, This action was carried out under Section 88 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) following the directions of the Hon’ble Court.

Mohd Bashir is an accused in FIR No. 70/2000, registered at Police Station Poonch under Sections 2/3 of the Egress and Internal Movement (Control) Ordinance (E&IMCO). After absconding to Pakistan/PoJK, he was declared a proclaimed offender by the court due to his continued evasion of arrest.

Despite sustained efforts by law enforcement, the accused remained at large. In response, the Hon’ble Court ordered the attachment of his property. Acting on the court’s directive, the Poonch Police, in coordination with revenue officials, executed the attachment of the said property.

This action reflects the unwavering resolve of the Poonch Police to bring absconders and proclaimed offenders to justice. Efforts to trace and apprehend Mohd Bashir are still underway.