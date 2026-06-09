6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Gulf of Mexico

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Mexico, June 9 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Gulf of Mexico region on Monday night, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on X, it said that the earthquake occurred at 23:30 PM Indian Standard Time, at a depth of 28 kilometres.”EQ of M: 6.2, On: 08/06/2026 23:30:28 IST, Lat: 22.796 N, Long: 85.218 W, Depth: 28 Km, Location: Gulf of Mexico,” NCS said.

Earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth’s surface and about 700 kilometres below the surface.

For scientific purposes, this earthquake depth range of 0 – 700 km is divided into three zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep, as per USGS data.

Shallow earthquakes are between 0 and 70 km deep; intermediate earthquakes, 70 – 300 km deep; and deep earthquakes, 300 – 700 km deep.

In general, the term “deep-focus earthquakes” is applied to earthquakes deeper than 70 km, the USGS states. (ANI)