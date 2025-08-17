53 bodies recovered so far: Union MoS Jitendra Singh

Jammu, Aug 16: Union Minister of State Dr.Jitendra Singh visited the cloudburst-affected area in Kishtwar on Saturday and reviewed the condition of the injured at Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu.

He informed reporters that rescue operations continued through the night, and so far, 53 bodies have been recovered. “This was an extraordinary natural calamity. Such a tragedy, as it appears, has never been seen or heard of in our lifetime in this region,” Singh said.

Referring to recent cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, he noted that the Kishtwar disaster was of a far greater magnitude.

Singh lauded the locals for their swift response. “The incident struck without warning, leaving no time for the administration, security forces, or officials to prepare. Yet, the residents immediately began rescue efforts. The very first information also came from them. The first call I received was from local MLA Sunil Sharma, within minutes of the tragedy,” he said.

He described the rescue operation as a “whole of government” approach, involving paramilitary forces including CRPF, BSF, the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, local administration, J&K Police, and the BRO — whose equipment played a vital role in clearing debris. “The DGP and Divisional Commissioner have been camping at the site. No agency left any gap in response,” Singh added.

The minister confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been personally monitoring the situation. “On the first day itself, he called a meeting, was briefed, and yesterday spoke with the Chief Minister and Lieutenant Governor. Whenever the Prime Minister takes personal interest, the entire administrative machinery is more motivated,” he said.

Regarding casualties, Singh stated, “Officially, as of last night, 53 bodies have been recovered, with four yet to be identified. Unfortunately, many more may still be trapped, as nearly 1,500 to 2,000 people were present in the area when the calamity struck.” He added that cremations of locals were carried out along the Chenab river banks earlier.

Singh also reported that the patients admitted at GMC Jammu were relatively stable. “Fortunately, none had head or vital organ injuries; most wounds were caused by debris and muddy material,” he said.

He praised the efforts of Principal Dr.Ashutosh Gupta, faculty members, nursing staff, and assistants at GMC Jammu for their prompt and dedicated service.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Singh wrote: “Visited Government Medical College, Jammu to enquire about the well-being of the Kishtwar victims and arrange the necessary help required.”

As the MP representing Kishtwar, Singh announced the setting up of an MP’s Help Desk at GMC Jammu to provide medicines, food, and other essential facilities to the injured.