500 Kashmiri Students Among 600 Shifted to Mashhad from Qom, To be Back in India Tomorrow: JKSA

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Thursday said that around 600 Indian students, including 500 from Kashmir, have been safely relocated from Qom to Mashhad, a border city in Iran, as part of the ongoing evacuation efforts.

In a statement, National Convenor Nasir Khuehami said, “Around 600 Indian students, including 500 from Kashmir, have safely reached Mashhad from Qom. This is the second group of students who were earlier moved to Qom, where they remained for three days. Their evacuation process is currently underway.”

The Association added, “Mashhad, a border city in Iran, is located approximately 1,000 kilometers from Qom, a journey that takes nearly 15 hours by road. The students are from various institutions, including Islamic Azad University, Iran University of Medical Sciences, and Shahid Beheshti University. From Mashhad, they are expected to be taken to Turkmenistan, from where they will likely board flights to Delhi tomorrow.”

“We are in constant communication with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Iran to ensure the safety and smooth evacuation of the students,” the Association said.

Regarding the arrival of nine students in Srinagar from Iran, Khuehami expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and the External Affairs Minister, stating, “We are grateful to the Prime Minister and the External Affairs Minister for ensuring their safe return.” Earlier yesterday, 94 Kashmiri students were successfully evacuated and arrived in Delhi from Iran.