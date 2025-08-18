Top Stories

5 children among 7 dead in twin cloudbursts in Kathuadist

Arvind Sharma
Arvind Sharma
2 Min Read

JAMMU, Aug 17: In yet another tragedy to strike the Jammu region within a week, seven people have lost their lives and eleven others were injured, some critically, following two cloudbursts in different areas of Kathua district.

According to officials at the District Police Lines (DPL), Kathua, cloudbursts were reported at three locations: JodhGhatti, BhagraJanglote, and Chanderol in Langate.

“Seven people lost their lives, while eleven sustained injuries,” the officials confirmed. “Six of the injured have been shifted to the Military Hospital (MH) in Pathankot, Punjab, while the remaining five are receiving treatment at Government Medical College (GMC) Kathua.”

In addition to the cloudbursts, a landslide was also reported in the Dilwan area of the district.

Officials further stated that five people died in the cloudburst at JodhGhatti, while two others lost their lives in Janglote.

A massive rescue and relief operation has been launched by the Army, civil administration, and Jammu & Kashmir Police in the affected areas. Army relief columns, along with engineer detachments, were immediately deployed in the worst-hit zones. In coordination with the civil administration, J&K Police, and SDRF teams, the Army evacuated stranded families, providing them with food, water, and temporary shelter.

Army helicopters were also pressed into service to airlift the critically injured for advanced treatment in Pathankot and Kathua.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and are urging residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert as weather conditions remain unpredictable.

