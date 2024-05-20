Breaking

47.53 pc voter turnout recorded till 3 pm in phase 5 Lok Sabha polls, Ladakh leads with 61.26 pc turnout

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections for 49 parliamentary constituencies saw a cumulative voter turnout of 47.53 per cent till 3 pm, as per the data shared by the Election Commission.

According to the poll body, Ladakh recorded the highest voter turnout (61.26 per cent) followed by West Bengal (62.72 per cent), Jharkhand (53.90 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (47.55 per cent), Odisha (48.95 per cent), Jammu and Kashmir (44.90 per cent), Bihar (45.33 per cent) and Maharashtra (38.77 per cent).

Mumbai continued to disappoint with voter turnout failing to cross 40 per cent till 3 pm. Mumbai North recorded a turnout of 39.33 per cent; Mumbai North Central saw a turnout of 37.66 per cent, Mumbai North East saw a turnout of 39.15 per cent per cent, Mumbai North West recorded a turnout of 39.91 per cent. Mumbai South had the lowest turnout in the city with 36.64 per cent recorded till 3 pm. Mumbai South Central saw a turnout of 38.77 per cent.

As per the ECI, over 8.95 crore voters, including 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5409 third-gender electors, will decide the fate of 695 candidates in the fifth phase of voting. The fifth phase is witnessing key contests in various constituencies.

Leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Karan Bhushan Singh, LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan, JKNC chief Omar Abdullah, and RJD leader Rohini Acharya are looking for electoral success.

The eight states/UTs polling in phase 5 are Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Cities like Mumbai, Thane, and Lucknow are polling in this phase, which has in the past suffered from urban apathy in voting. Of the 49 Lok Sabha seats, 14 are from Uttar Pradesh, 13 from Maharashtra, 7 from West Bengal, 5 from Bihar, 3 from Jharkhand, 5 from Odisha, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

In a bid to create a peaceful atmosphere for the electors, a total of 2,000 flying squads, 2105 static surveillance teams, 881 video surveillance teams, and 502 video viewing teams are keeping surveillance round the clock across the 94,732 polling stations.

A total of 216 international border check posts and 565 inter-state border check posts are keeping a strict vigil on any illicit flow of liquor, drugs, cash, and freebies. Strict surveillance has been kept on sea and air routes, the ECI said. (ANI)

 

You Might Also Like

Following Iran’s President’s demise, Supreme Leader Khamenei announces 5 days of national mourning

“Poor methodology,” ICMR dissociates itself from Covaxin safety study, calls for retraction

Iranian Embassy in New Delhi lowers its flag to half-mast after death of President Raisi in chopper crash

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 35.08% voter turnout recorded till 1:00 pm

LS Polls: Voter’s queue up in large numbers at J-K’s Baramulla

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article J&K wins 11 medals in India Skill Competitions 2024
Next Article Following Iran’s President’s demise, Supreme Leader Khamenei announces 5 days of national mourning
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

J&K wins 11 medals in India Skill Competitions 2024
Developing Story
“Thank you Puri, bow in gratitude to this iconic place”: PM Modi
Breaking
Over 21.56% voter turnout recorded till 11:00 am
Breaking
Agha Ruhulla Casts Vote in Budgam, Urges High Voter Turnout for Right Candidate
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.