42nd ISAPM Foundation Day : SKUAST-K’s LPM holds quiz competition

Srinagar, Aug 01: The Division of Livestock Production Management (LPM) at SKUAST-Kashmir on Friday celebrated the 42nd Foundation Day of the Indian Society of Animal Production and Management (ISAPM), a prominent national organisation of animal science professionals, researchers, and scholars.The event was held at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry (FVSc&AH) of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K), in collaboration with the Art and Craft Club of FVSc&AH.Prof Shayaib Ahmad Kamil, former Dean of FVSc&AH, graced the occasion as the chief guest. He appreciated the efforts of the Division in organising such events and highlighted their importance for student engagement and knowledge enrichment.Earlier, Prof I. U. Sheikh, Head of the Division of LPM, formally welcomed the guests and highlighted the significance of celebrating the ISAPM Foundation Day. He expressed gratitude to the Vice Chancellor, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, for his continuous guidance and acknowledged the support and sponsorship provided by Prof Azmat Alam Khan, Registrar of SKUAST-K, which contributed to the successful organisation of the event.A key highlight of the celebration was a quiz session on the subject of Livestock Production Management, organised under the auspices of ISAPM. The quiz was coordinated by Dr Henna Hamadani, Assistant Professor in the Division of LPM and Coordinator of the Art & Craft Club. Five teams participated in the competition: Team Kashmir Anz, Team Kashmir Merino, Team Hangul, Team Pashmina, and Team Kashmir Favorella. These teams were named after the local animal germplasm of Jammu and Kashmir to inspire students’ interest in the subject.In a thrilling contest, Team Pashmina secured 1st place, followed by Team Hangul in 2nd, and Team Kashmir Anz in 3rd. The event was attended by Prof Hilal Musadiq Khan, faculty members, and students. Dr Insha Afzal skillfully hosted the programme as the event anchor, while Dr Hamadani presented the vote of thanks.The celebration successfully fostered enthusiasm and awareness about the importance of animal production science among students and faculty alike.