40th anniversary of Kanishka bombing: Indian delegation attends memorial ceremony in Ireland

Cork, (Ireland), Jun 23: Bharatiya Janata Party ()BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday joined the Indian delegation led by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at the memorial ceremony held at Ahakista Memorial in Cork, Ireland, to mark the 40th anniversary of the Air India Flight 182 (Kanishka) bombing – one of the worst acts of terror in aviation history. Legislators from five Indian states also participated.

The ceremony was attended by the Irish Prime Minister H.E. Micheál Martin, Canadian Minister of Public Safety H.E. Gary Anandasangaree, and other dignitaries.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chugh said, “This tragic incident was a dark day for humanity. It reminds us that terrorism is not just a threat to any one nation—it is the enemy of all mankind. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.”

He further added, “The pain and suffering of the victims’ families still resonates today. Their presence here reflects their unhealed wounds. We have come here not just to pay homage, but to send a clear message to the world—India stands with the victims and will always support efforts to eliminate terrorism globally.”

The BJP leader concluded by emphasising, “This tribute is a reaffirmation of our collective pledge to root out terror from the world. An act of terror is a crime against humanity and must never be tolerated.”