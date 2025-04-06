40 dog bite victims from across Kashmir reach SMHS in one day

Panic gripped parts of downtown Srinagar on Sunday after a mad dog bit at least a dozen people in Sekidafar, Nawakadal, Eidgah, and adjoining areas, eyewitnesses said.

The dog attacked residents in Sekidafar, Rashanhar, and Nopora, leaving about six people injured and causing chaos in the area.

“There was complete panic on the streets as the dog kept attacking passersby. People ran in all directions to save themselves,” said a local resident.

Following the incident, a rush of patients was witnessed at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital Srinagar.

An official from SMHS Hospital confirmed to KNO that they received at least six persons with dog bite injuries from the Sekidafar area. “All of them have been given the Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) and are under observation,” the official said.

They also said, they have received about 40-plus cases of dog bites today from all over the valley, and we are also requesting the authorities to enhance dog sterilization as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, residents have also urged the authorities to catch the stray dog and take measures to prevent such incidents in the future—(KNO)