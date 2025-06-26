4 Terrorists Trapped in Udhampur Encounter : IGP Jammu

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen on Thursday said that four terrorists are believed to be trapped in an ongoing encounter in Udhampur district.

Speaking with reporters, the IGP, per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said the contact with the terrorists was established around 8:30 am today, but the weather is unfavorable.

“The situation will become clear once the weather improves. As per our assessment, a group of four terrorists is holed up,” he said.

Earlier, the Army said encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Bihali area of Basantgarh following specific inputs—(KNO)