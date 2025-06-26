BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

4 Terrorists Trapped in Udhampur Encounter : IGP Jammu

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen on Thursday said that four terrorists are believed to be trapped in an ongoing encounter in Udhampur district.

Speaking with reporters, the IGP, per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said the contact with the terrorists was established around 8:30 am today, but the weather is unfavorable.

“The situation will become clear once the weather improves. As per our assessment, a group of four terrorists is holed up,” he said.

Earlier, the Army said encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Bihali area of Basantgarh following specific inputs—(KNO)

Road Safety Month: Free Medical Camp held at Sumo Stand, Hajin
“India First” only resolution for all 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees: PM Modi
Over 3.6 lakh students appear in BOSE exams in J&K, Ladakh
Advisor Bhatnagar unfurls National Flag at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar on Republic Day
Match officials for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 revealed
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Manoj Sinha, Governor, J&K “Drug abuse damages lives, weakens our social fabric,”LG Sinha on Int’l Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Manoj Sinha, Governor, J&K
“Drug abuse damages lives, weakens our social fabric,”LG Sinha on Int’l Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking 
Breaking
Op Bihali : Indian Army, J&K Police Launches Joint Operation in Basantgarh in Pursuit of Terrorists
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlights terrorism’s threat to world at SCO meeting in China
Breaking National
Operation Sindhu: 275 evacuees from Iran reach Delhi
Breaking National