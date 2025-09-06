4 arrested as Wildlife deptt strike heavy on poachers in Shallabugh wetland

Follow us on

In a significant achievement, the Wildlife Department on Friday evening arrested four persons in the Shallabugh Wetland Conservation Reserve, who had ventured into the area with the purpose of hunting water birds.

According to a statement issued to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the operation took place around 6:30 PM on September 5, when a patrolling party of the Shallabugh Range, headed by block officer shalbugh, Ajaz Ahmad, intercepted two boats in the wetland.

The team apprehended the four accused, who are in the custody of department and seized the two boats, along with hunted birds, live cartridges and used cartridges.

The action was carried out in near-dark conditions and officials said the courage and determination of the field staff ensured that the offenders could not escape.

Deputy Conservator of Forests ,(Wildlife Wetlands Kashmir), Altaf Hussain, while confirming the development, commended the staff and said the late-hour operation reflected the strong resolve of the department to protect Kashmir’s wetlands.

He further stated that evening and morning patrols have been intensified, particularly as migratory bird season is approaching nearer.

“Anyone with bad intentions of hunting migratory birds shall be dealt with severely in accordance with the wildlife protection act,” he said.

This marks another success for the department, following an earlier operation this year in which four persons were booked for venturing into the waters with the purpose of hunting in Wular lake.

The Shallabugh Wetland, a Ramsar site of international importance, continues to be a priority for conservation, with enhanced patrolling and community vigilance aimed at safeguarding the habitat of migratory and resident bird species—(KNO)