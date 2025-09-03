37th National IGI Conference on Geomorphology & Climate Challenges begins at KU

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 02: The Department of Geography and Disaster Management, University of Kashmir (KU), on Tuesday inaugurated the three-day 37th Annual National Conference of the Indian Institute of Geomorphologists (IGI) at the Main Campus.

Themed “Geomorphology, Environmental Change, Weather Extremes and Disaster Management”, the conference brings together leading scientists, geomorphologists, and research scholars from across the country.

Delegates from the Indian Institute of Geomorphologists (IGI) and the International Association of Geomorphologists (IAG) will deliberate on pressing challenges in geomorphology and their impact on environmental change and disaster management, particularly in the Himalayan and South Asian regions.

In her inaugural address, Vice-Chancellor KU, Prof. Nilofer Khan, said, “This conference comes at a very critical juncture when climate change and extreme weather events are posing new challenges to fragile mountain ecosystems. The discussions here will help generate knowledge and strategies for sustainable environmental governance and disaster resilience in our region.”

Prof Mohammad Sultan Bhat, Dean Research, KU, underscored the importance of geomorphological research in shaping policy frameworks for sustainable development. He said such studies play a pivotal role in strengthening resilience-building strategies in disaster-prone regions like the Himalayas.

Prof A. R. Siddiqui, Secretary General, IGI, appreciated KU for hosting the conference and providing a vibrant academic platform. He emphasised that the event would make a significant contribution to advancing geomorphological studies across India.

In their remarks, Prof Ramkrishna Maiti, President, IGI, and Prof. Sunil Kumar De, President, IAG, highlighted the need for interdisciplinary approaches to tackle challenges related to environmental change and natural hazards. They stressed the conference’s potential to contribute to international research on geomorphology and disaster risk reduction.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Prof Pervez Ahmed, Head, Department of Geography and Disaster Management, KU and convener of the event, outlined the objectives of the conference. He said the event is expected to foster long-term collaborations among national and international institutions.

On the occasion, a citation was presented to Prof Taswoor A. Kanth, eminent geomorphologist and former Head of the Department of Geography, KU, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the field.

The inaugural session also saw the release of the book “Sediment Source to Sink: Deciphering Sediment Connectivity to Large Dams in Damodar River.”

The proceedings of the inaugural event were conducted by Dr Akhtar Alam, faculty member at the Department of Geography, KU, and organising secretary of the event.

A formal vote of thanks was delivered by Dr M. Shafi Bhat, faculty member at the Department of Geography, KU.