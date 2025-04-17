36 J&K cops deputed for Haj-2025 duty in Saudi Arabia

Srinagar, Apr 16: The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the temporary deputation of 36 police personnel to the Consulate General of India (CGI), Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to serve as Haj Officers and Haj Superintendents during Hajj-2025.

The selection was made following recommendations from the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India (Haj Division), and subsequent approvals from the J&K Police Headquarters and CID, J&K.

The decision was formalised through Government Order No. 205-Home of 2025 dated April 16, 2025, issued by the Civil Secretariat, Jammu and Kashmir.

Among those deputed are three Superintendents of Police (SPs) — Peerzada Aijaz Ahmed, Ruhail Mircha, and Mohd Muzaffer Jan — along with 11 Inspectors, 5 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 13 Selection Grade Constables, and 4 Constables.

The full list includes SPs: Peerzada Aijaz Ahmed, Ruhail Mircha, Mohd Muzaffer Jan; Inspectors including Gowhar Ahmad Bhat, Mubashar Hussain Shah, Shahid Amin, Peerzada Bashir Ahmad, Afaq Ahmad Nayak, Farooq Ahmad, Haroon Rashid Bhat, Parviaz Ahmad, Arshid Hussain, Farooq Ahmad Wani, Ibrar Ahmad, ASIs, Sgcts and constables.

It said that these officers have been instructed to report to the Ministry of Minority Affairs, CGO Complex, New Delhi, on April 21, 2025, for the completion of requisite formalities prior to their deployment.

“An advance Travelling Allowance (TE) has been sanctioned in their favour as per rules, to cover travel to and from New Delhi.

It further said that the deputation is aimed at providing seamless logistical and supervisory support to Indian pilgrims during Hajj and marks the integration of experienced police personnel in international coordination roles.