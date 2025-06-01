35-Year-old Man injured in bear attack in J&K’s Poonch

In a shocking incident from the Chakri Tehsil Mandi area of Poonch, a 35-year-old man was injured after being attacked by a wild bear.

The victim, identified as Mohammad Irshad, son of Abdul Rasheed and a resident of Chakri, was reportedly working near his home when the bear suddenly appeared and launched the attack.

Local residents quickly came to his aid and rushed him to the Sub-District Hospital in Mandi, where he received initial treatment. Considering the severity of his injuries, he was later referred to the District Hospital in Poonch for advanced medical care.

Authorities have urged locals in the area to remain vigilant, as wild animal sightings have become more frequent in recent times.