Breaking

35-Year-old Man injured in bear attack in J&K’s Poonch

Sarfraz Chak
Sarfraz Chak - Online Editor
1 Min Read

In a shocking incident from the Chakri Tehsil Mandi area of Poonch, a 35-year-old man was injured after being attacked by a wild bear.

The victim, identified as Mohammad Irshad, son of Abdul Rasheed and a resident of Chakri, was reportedly working near his home when the bear suddenly appeared and launched the attack.

Local residents quickly came to his aid and rushed him to the Sub-District Hospital in Mandi, where he received initial treatment. Considering the severity of his injuries, he was later referred to the District Hospital in Poonch for advanced medical care.

Authorities have urged locals in the area to remain vigilant, as wild animal sightings have become more frequent in recent times.

Around 10 thousand artisans registered under PM Vishwakarma scheme in Jammu
PM Modi hands over ‘Chadar’ to be offered on 812th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer
ADC Shopian visits Chitragam, inspects Record Room & Jamabandi Centre
LG Manoj Sinha congratulates ace Indian shooter Manu for securing bronze medal at Paris Olympics 2024
Dr Samoon reviews formulation of CAPEX budget 2023-24
Share This Article
Previous Article DC Ganderbal Extends Warm Welcome to Devotees of Mata Kheer Bhavani at Tullamulla
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

DC Ganderbal Extends Warm Welcome to Devotees of Mata Kheer Bhavani at Tullamulla
Breaking
President of Malaysia strongly condemned Pahalgam attack”: JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
“What happened in Pahalgam was travesty and depravity of different order”: Manish Tewari
Breaking National
Lavender gave small J&K town of Bhaderwah national identity, role in India’s economic growth: Jitendra Singh
Breaking