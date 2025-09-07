BreakingCity

340 Kg of ‘unlabeled meat’ seized at Srinagar Airport

Authorities on Sunday seized a huge consignment of unlabeled meat, weighing around 340 kilograms, at Srinagar Airport after enforcement teams flagged suspicious cargo movement, a senior official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO).

They said, the enforcement wing deployed at the Air Cargo Srinagar, received specific information about a consignment of meat without mandatory labeling had been received.

They say, acting swiftly and in coordination with the sales tax department, a vehicle was stopped outside the airport premises.

“During the inspection, officials found nearly 340 kilograms of meat packed without any label declaration or mandatory details regarding source and quality,” officials said.

The officials added, the case is being examined as per rules and further action has been initiated, adding that more details and investigation are underway—(KNO)

