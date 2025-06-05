326 Agniveers pass out from JAK LI Regiment centre in Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAK LI) Regiment Centre in Srinagar held the Passing Out Parade (POP) of its fifth batch of Agniveers on Thursday, marking the induction of 326 recruits into the Indian Army.

The newly inducted Agniveers completed 31 weeks of physical, mental, and tactical training before marching in unison during the attestation ceremony. Senior Army officers, instructors, and recruits’ family members attended the event.

The Reviewing Officer, a senior Army official, congratulated the newly inducted soldiers and encouraged them to uphold the rich legacy of the JAK LI Regiment with unwavering commitment and courage.

One Agniveer said, “I am feeling very good. It was hard work for 31 weeks. It was great to see my parents after a period of 7 months.”

Another Agniveer added, “It feels good to pass out, as I worked very hard for the recruitment. I’m going home after seven months. More youth should join the army.”

“I feel proud of myself for passing out, especially since the training was very hard. We will protect the country, and I am ready to be posted anywhere in the country,” said another Agniveer.

A parent present at the ceremony said, “I am very pleased today. The recruits who were selected for the army completed their training, and today was their passing parade. It’s a moment of happiness. Besides this, I want to tell the youth of today that they should not sit at home after completing their studies because it’s a competitive era. As Eid is coming up, we will have two celebrations.”

Another parent from Kupwara expressed his happiness over the POP,

He says, “We are very happy if my boy is passing out in this POP parade. So that’s why we’re here to watch the parade. We are very happy to be here in the parade. There is unemployment.” (ANI)