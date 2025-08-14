32 killed as massive cloudburst triggers flash flood in Kishtwar

At least thirty-two people were killed after a massive cloudburst on Thursday triggered a flash flood in the Chashoti area of Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, along the route of the Machail Mata Yatra, BJP MLA from Paddar Nagseni, Sunil Sharma, said.

As per the Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar, Pankaj Sharma, the rescue operations are underway.

The troops of White Knight Corps swiftly mobilised for rescue and relief operations. “Search for missing continues. Relief stores, medical teams and rescue gear rushed to the site,” the White Knight Cops said in a post on X.

According to the statement from the LG office, rescue and relief operations at Chashoti are in full swing.

“Men and machinery have been put at the site. Other teams have also been rushed and briefed by the Hon’ble Union Home Minister, Sh. Amit Shah Ji on rescue & relief Ops by various agencies. He has assured all possible assistance,” the LG Office said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha assured all the affected families.

He said that the Air Force has also been alerted for evacuation, and the Government will stand shoulder to shoulder with the families in this hour of crisis.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured full central assistance, saying, “My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. The situation is being monitored closely. Rescue and relief operations are underway. Every possible assistance will be provided to those in need.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and assured full central assistance after the cloudburst.

Shah said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have already been rushed to the site.

Local administration teams are on the ground, evacuating residents, providing medical aid, and working to restore normalcy in the affected areas. Authorities are assessing damage and prioritising the safety of people in vulnerable zones.

Meanwhile, two NDRF teams, comprising nearly 180 personnel, have been rushed to the site after the massive cloudburst struck the region.

The NDRF teams, equipped with advanced search-and-rescue gear, were rushed from the force’s Udhampur base following instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs. They are in close coordination with the local administration and state disaster management teams so that they can evacuate stranded residents, provide medical aid, and ensure the supply of essential relief materials.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the situation in the Chashoti area of Kishtwar as “grim”.

The cloudburst triggered flash floods and extensive damage. The calamity occurred between 12 noon and 1 pm in the Chasoti area, the last motorable point en route to the revered Machail Mata temple, at a time when a large crowd of pilgrims had assembled for the annual Machail Mata Yatra. The sudden surge of water swept through parts of the village, destroying property and severing road links to remote areas. (ANI)