31 doctors transferred across health institutions in Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 02: In a major reshuffle, the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir on Saturday ordered the transfer and posting of 31 doctors, including consultants and medical officers, aimed at improving healthcare delivery.As per the order issued here, Dr Irfan-ul-Shamas, who was posted at District Hospital Pulwama as Consultant ENT, has been transferred and posted at Sub District Hospital Chadoora.Dr Ashiq Hussain, who was posted at District Hospital Pulwama as Consultant McH Urology, has been transferred and posted at District Hospital Kulgam.Dr Anjum Tahseen, who was posted at District Hospital Pulwama as Consultant Gynae, has been transferred and posted at Emergency Hospital Qazi Gund.Dr Shakeel Ahmed, who was posted at District Hospital Pulwama as I/C Consultant Surgery, has been transferred and posted at SDH Bijbehara.Dr Muhammad Asif Jan, who was posted at District Hospital Pulwama as Medical Officer MD Medicine, has been transferred and posted at Emergency Hospital Qazi Gund.Dr Muhammad Ayub Bhat, who was posted at District Hospital Pulwama as I/C Consultant Surgery, has been transferred and posted at CHC Keller.Dr Gulzar Kuchay, who was posted at District Hospital Pulwama as I/C Consultant Ortho, has been transferred and posted at Emergency Hospital Qazi Gund.Dr Sameena Gani, who was posted at District Hospital Pulwama as Medical Officer MBBS, has been transferred and posted at PHC Dadsara.Dr Nadiya Yousuf, who was posted at District Hospital Pulwama as Medical Officer MD Gynae, has been transferred and posted at Emergency Hospital Qazi Gund.Dr Zahoor Ahmad Dar, who was posted at EH Qazi Gund as Medical Officer MBBS, has been transferred and posted at PHC Delina.Dr Mohammad Ashraf Wani, who was posted at EH Qazi Gund as Consultant ENT, has been transferred and posted at DH Pulwama.Dr Shahnawaz Manzoor, who was posted at EH Qazi Gund as Medical Officer MS Surgery, has been transferred and posted at DH Pulwama.Dr Shazia Majeed, who was posted at EH Qazi Gund as Medical Officer MD Gynae, has been transferred and posted at SDH Nagam.Dr Syed Neelofar Jan, who was posted at EH Qazi Gund as Consultant Gynae, has been transferred and posted at DH Pulwama.Dr Shuja Rashid, who was posted at EH Qazi Gund as Medical Officer MS Ortho, has been transferred and posted at DH Pulwama.Dr Riyaz Ahmad Dagga, who was posted at Block Khan Saheb as Medical Officer MD Medicine, has been transferred and posted at CHC Rajpora.Dr Abid Saleem, who was posted at CHC Keller as Consultant McH Plastic Surgery, has been transferred and posted at DH Pulwama.Dr Mohammad Iqbal Wani, who was posted at CHC Rajpora as Consultant DM Cardiology, has been transferred and posted at DH Kulgam.Dr Manzoor A. Dar, who was posted at DH Kulgam (Block Qazi Gund) as Medical Officer MCH Urology, has been transferred and posted at DH Pulwama.Dr Syed Taskeen Rasool, who was posted at NTPHC Chewdara as Medical Officer MD Gynae, has been transferred and posted at DH Pulwama.Dr Abdul Qayoom Rather, who was posted at PHC Dadsara as Medical Officer MD Medicine, has been transferred and posted at DH Pulwama.Dr Shazia Rasheed, who was posted at PHC Delina as Medical Officer MD Gynae, has been transferred and posted at DH Pulwama.Dr Mohd Ishaq Mir, who was posted at DH Pulwama as Medical Officer MS Surgery, has been transferred and posted at EH Qazi Gund.Dr Tufail Ahmad Dass, who was posted at SDH Bijbehara as Consultant Surgery, has been transferred and posted at DH Pulwama.Gulshan Akhter, who was posted at Trauma Hospital Bijbehara as Consultant MD Gynae, has been transferred and posted at SDH Dooru.Dr Afshan Qadir, who was posted at SDH Chadoora as Consultant MD Gynae, has been transferred and posted at Trauma Hospital Bijbehara.Dr Bashir Ahmad Challoo, who was posted at SDH Dooru as Consultant MD Gynae, has been transferred and posted at SDH Chadoora.Dr Shazia Qadir, who was posted at SDH Yaripora as Medical Officer MD Gynae, has been transferred and posted at EH Qazi Gund.Dr Zubair Ahmad Wani, who was posted at SDH Yaripora as Consultant MD Paediatrics, has been transferred and posted at SDH DH Pora.Dr Zahoor Ah Bhat, who was posted at NTPHC GB Khalil as Medical Officer MD Anaesthesia, has been transferred and posted at SDH DH Pora.Dr Imran Malik, who was awaiting posting, has been posted at SDH Yaripora as Medical Officer MD Paediatrics.The Directorate has directed all transferred doctors to join their new places of postings without fail, given the emergent nature of health services. Chief Medical Officers have been instructed to submit compliance reports by August 4, up to 1 pm.