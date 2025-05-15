“30-32 cases against me; these are all the medals”: Rahul Gandhi

After a case was filed against Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi by the Darbhanga district administration for violating Section 163 of the CrPC, Gandhi referred to the cases as “medals” and said he already has 30-32 cases against him.

He mentioned that he faces around 30-32 cases, which he viewed as a testament to his commitment to social justice and his willingness to challenge the status quo.

Speaking to the media in Patna, he said, “I have 30-32 cases against me; these are all the medals.”

Despite the legal challenges, Gandhi remained resolute in his stance on social issues and continues to advocate for the rights of marginalised communities. He emphasised the need for a caste census to better understand and address social and economic disparities.

Further, during his address in Darbhanga, he advocated for implementing reservation laws in private colleges and universities, ensuring equal opportunities for marginalised communities.

said that he reiterated his party’s commitment to social justice during his visit to Bihar, calling for the full implementation of reservation laws and the removal of the 50 per cent cap on reservations and called for removing the 50% cap on reservations, allowing for more representation and opportunities for underrepresented groups.

“…I talked about the caste census there (at the college hostel) and also said that the law which is there – reservation in private colleges and universities – that law should be implemented. Also, the 50% barriers in the reservation should be removed. These are our demands and we will fulfil them,” he said.

Ahead of this, the Darbhanga district administration said on Thursday that they would take action against him for the violation of Section 163 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Crpc).

The District Magistrate of Darbhanga told ANI, “Darbhanga district administration to take action against Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for violation of CRPC 163.”

The action came after Gandhi reached Ambedkar Hostel in Darbhanga despite being denied of permission by Bihar Police.

Meanwhile, Darbhanga JDU MP Sanjay Jha also questioned Rahul Gandhi’s allegations that Bihar Police tried to stop him on his way to Ambedkar Hostel, stating that “was any political meeting ever held in a hostel?”

Jha further said that it was given as permission was sought for the town hall.

“In Darbhanga, where he (Rahul Gandhi) had sought permission, the administration did not give permission because is any political meeting ever held in a hostel? But when his party later sought permission in the town hall, they were given permission…”

Rahul Gandhi has reached Bihar to launch ‘Shiksha Nyay Samvad’ in Darbhanga. (ANI)