At least three pilgrims were injured after a landslide hit the old road en route to the Vaishno Devi shrine in the Katra area of Reasi district on Monday.

Officials told GNS that three people were injured this morning after they were hit by a landslide on the old road en route to the Vaishno Devi shrine.

A rescue operation was launched, and all the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

More details awaited.(GNS)