3 Kids Among 9 Civilians Injured, 3 Houses Damaged In Uri

At-least nine civilians were injured and several houses were damaged after Pakistani forces allegedly restored to heavy shelling In Uri sector during intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, officials and locals said.

They told GNS that the houses were damaged in Nowpora and Kalgae area of Salabad Uri. Nine civilians were injured and have been hospitalised, they said.

The injured have been identified as Zeenat Beg wife of Shameem Naik, Bisma daughter of Feroz Malik, Sadiya daughter of Younus Naik, his brother Ayan Yunus(8 years old), Badar Deen son of Lateef Naik, his son Rehan Naik (8 years old), Mehrooba (4 years old), Hamid Khan son of Kutib Deen and Parvaiz Khan son of Abdul Hameed.

The injured are residents of Nowpora and Kalgae areas, they said.

“The shelling was intense, forcing many families to flee to safer locations, ” local told GNS, adding, ” Among the destroyed houses are those of Talib Hussain and Dr Bashir Ahmad Chakoo at Salamabad,”.

Reports also coming that several vehicles and residential houses have been damaged due to shelling In Karnah sector along LoC.

The army said it responded to the ceasefire violation in “proportionate manner.” (GNS)