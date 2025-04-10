3-Day Pen-down Strike Concludes ; College Contractual Lecturers Warns of Mass Protest

The first phase of 3-day pen-down strike observed by college contractual lecturers across Jammu and Kashmir which commenced from 07-04-2025 has concluded today, marking a strong and united stand against prolonged government apathy toward their genuine demands.

Despite their essential role in the higher education system, the lecturers continue to face uncertainty, exploitation, irregular wages, and lack of job security.

It is pertinent to mention that the Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education Contractual Teachers Association (J&K HECTA) reached out to the Government multiple times and also launched a one day pen down strike on 03-2025 in order to redress the legitimate concerns of College contractual fraternity.

Despite multiple representations and discussions, the genuine demands of college contractual lecturers remain unaddressed, causing immense psychological trauma among the contractual lecturers.

The strike, which saw complete academic non-cooperation in all government degree colleges of Jammu and Kashmir, was a symbolic yet serious warning to the authorities. “We have peacefully demonstrated our concerns and expectations. This strike was not against students or education—it was against a system that continues to ignore our contributions,”

It is pertinent to mention that a delegation of J&K HECTA held a significant meeting with the advisor to honourable Chief Minister, Mr. Nasir Aslam Wani Sahab on 07-04-2025 and submitted a memorandum of demands. The association demanded parity in terms of engagement with Health and Medical Education Department under SRO 364, Salary as per UGC norms, Inclusion of winter/summer salary and change in nomenclature. Responding to the demands, the advisor emphasized that these demands would be thoroughly looked and resolved promptly.

The association has now issued a clear ultimatum: If the government fails to concede our demands in the coming days, the College contractual lecturers will be forced to relaunch a mass protest in Srinagar and Jammu cities.

Our silence should not be mistaken for weakness. This was only the beginning. If the government remains indifferent, we will gather in thousands in Srinagar and Jammu cities to raise our voice louder and clearer,” the spokesperson warned.

The J&K HECTA has called on the government and the Higher Education Department to immediately intervene and resolve the crisis in the interest of both lecturers and students. The association will continue its efforts to ensure justice for all Contractual college lecturers across the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.