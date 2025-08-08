3 CRPF personnel killed, 16 injured in Udhampur road accident

JAMMU, Aug 07: Three personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) lost their lives and 16 others sustained injuries in a tragic road accident on Thursday morning in Jammu’s Udhampur district.

The incident occurred around 10:30 am in theKadwa area when a vehicle carrying CRPF jawans skidded off the road and plunged into a nallah (gorge). The personnel were returning from an operation in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur.

The ill-fated vehicle belonged to the 187 Battalion of the CRPF and was carrying 23 jawans at the time of the accident. According to official sources, two personnel died on the spot, while 16 others sustained injuries, some of them critically.

All the injured were promptly evacuated to a nearby hospital, where one more jawan succumbed to his injuries, taking the total death toll to three.

The tragic news drew swift reactions from public representatives and officials. Union MinisterDr.Jitendra Singh, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), expressed grief over the incident.

“Disturbing to receive the news of a road accident involving a CRPF vehicle in the Kandva–Basantgarh area,” he wrote.

“I have just spoken to DC SaloniRai, who is personally monitoring the situation and keeping me updated,” he added.

Dr. Singh also noted that rescue operations were launched immediately, with local residents voluntarily assisting in the efforts. “All possible help is being ensured to the injured and affected families,” he said.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the accident, though preliminary reports suggest that the vehicle lost control while navigating the hilly terrain.Further investigation into the incident is underway.

LG mourns loss of CRPF personnel

RK NEWS SERVICE

Srinagar, Aug07: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives of CRPF personnel due to tragic accident in Basantgarh area of Udhampur.

The Lieutenant Governor in a post on X has said: “Saddened by loss of CRPF personnel due to an accident near Udhampur. We will never forget their exemplary service to the nation. My thoughts are with bereaved families. Praying for speedy recovery of injured. Directed senior officials to ensure best possible care and assistance”.