3 CRPF personnel killed, 10 injured after vehicle met with accident in J&K’s Udhampur 

Udhampur, August 07: Three CRPF personnel were killed while over 10 others sustained injuries—five of them critically—after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident and plunged into a deep gorge in Basantgarh area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Thursday.

Official sources told that the CRPF vehicle was on its way to a location in the hilly terrain when it skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge, leading to casualties.

“Rescue operations were immediately launched, and all the injured were evacuated from the accident site,” an official said. “Five among the injured are in a very serious condition and have been shifted to a hospital for advanced treatment.”

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed concern over the incident.

“Disturbing to receive the news of a road accident involving a CRPF vehicle in the Kandva–Basantgarh area. The vehicle was carrying several brave jawans of the CRPF,” he posted.

“I have just now spoken to DC Ms. Saloni Rai, who is personally monitoring the situation and keeping me updated. Rescue measures have been initiated immediately. Locals have voluntarily come forward to assist. All possible help is being ensured,” he added.

Moreover, Army helicopters have been pressed to airlift the injured.

Officials said that On the request of the Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Army Helicopters have been pressed into service to airlift the seriously injured