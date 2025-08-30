2nd Edition CRPF Football Cup 2025 kicks off with enthusiasm and sporting spirit

Follow us on

Srinagar– The vibrant city of Srinagar witnessed the inauguration of the 2nd edition of the CRPF Football Cup 2025 Srinagar Sector Championship today at the Synthetic Football Turf, TRC Srinagar. The football extravaganza was officially kicked off by Shri Pawan Kumar Sharma, IG Srinagar Sector, amidst the presence of esteemed dignitaries and enthusiastic participants.The inauguration ceremony was graced by Ms Nuzhut Gul, Secretary JK Sports Council, Shri Dinesh Singh, DIG Operations, Shri HS Kales, DIG P&A, Shri Vivek Bhandral, DIG Group Centre Srinagar along with Commandants and senior officers of Srinagar Sector. The event marked a significant step in fostering a strong bond between CRPF and the youth of Kashmir through the medium of football.Addressing the gathering, IG Shri Pawan Kumar Sharma highlighted that 2nd Edition CRPF Football Cup 2025 is being organised on National Sports Day which marks the birth anniversary of the legendary Major Dhyan Chand, widely regarded as the greatest field hockey player of all time. He said that in the 2nd Edition CRPF Football Cup 2025, an opportunity has been provided to U-23 players to showcase their talent.8 teams from Srinagar, 4 teams from Budgam and 4 teams from Ganderbal will compete in knockout format over next one week culminating in the finals on September 4 2025. International standard synthetic football turf is the highlight of our tournament. He emphasised that the prize money has been doubled as compared to the 1st edition as our endeavour is to ensure players benefit maximum from the tournament.He thanked the Secretary, JK Sports Council for their association with 2nd Edition CRPF Football Cup 2025. The objective of the CRPF Football Cup 2025 is to provide a platform for young talents to showcase their skills, excel in their careers, and potentially contribute to state and national-level teams, thereby bringing laurels to the country.Organized by Srinagar Sector CRPF under the Civic Action Programme and in collaboration with J&K Sports Council, the 2nd Edition CRPF Football Cup 2025 aligns with the mission of My Youth My Pride, emphasizing the empowerment and pride associated with youth engagement.The inaugural match of the 2nd Edition CRPF Football Cup 2025 delivered an exhilarating spectacle as Hamdania FC were 4-3 over Star Academy Budgam at the time of press release. Footballers Suhail (2) Manan (1) and Mehran (1) were top scorers for Hamdania FC while lone Arif Mehraj scored 3 goals for Star Academy Budgam.Player of the Match accompanies by a cash prize of Rs 2,000 during knock out matches followed by Rs. 3,000 in semi finals and Rs 5,000/- in the finals. As the tournament unfolds, the 2nd Edition CRPF Football Cup 2025 promises to be a dynamic and competitive platform for young football enthusiasts, fostering a spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie.The live action of this football extravaganza can be caught on the Instagram Handle of Srinagar Sector.