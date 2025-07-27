26th Kargil Vijay Diwas : CaptBatra’s father says “it’s a proud day”

Indore, July 26 : On the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Captain VikramBatra’s father, GirdhariLalBatra, said it was a “proud day” for the family, but the absence of his son would always be deeply felt.

Captain VikramBatra, one of the most well-known heroes of the 1999 Kargil War, lost his life while fighting Pakistani intruders in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to ANI, GirdhariLalBatra said, “It’s a proud day for us. It is no less than a celebration. It has been 26 years. We haven’t forgotten those days, the way our men sacrificed their lives to chase the enemy away from, is a thing of pride for us. We deeply miss him (Captain VikramBatra) and that void can never be filled. Fortunate are those parents who have children like them, who made not only them, but also the country proud. The Kargil War was a high-altitude battle and fought on difficult terrains.”

He also praised the Indian Armed Forces for their actions during Operation Sindoor, which was launched after the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

“The barbarism showed by Pakistanis in Pahalgam had to be avenged, and our forces did well with Operation Sindoor. Our Armed Forces have shown exemplary courage and we are proud of our forces,” he said.

Captain Batra died on July 7, 1999, after being hit by enemy fire while leading an operation to recapture a key position during the war.