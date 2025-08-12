Top Stories

26 injured in accident at Reasi

Arvind Sharma
1 Min Read

JAMMU, Aug 11: Twenty six persons were injured on Monday when a bus met with an accident in Reasi District of Jammu region in the afternoon today.

“All the 26 injured are out of danger and some have been discharged, while some have still been undergoing treatment in District Hospital, Reasi,” the Police Spokesman said.

The bus bearing registration number JK02BE-8355 met with an accident in Seela area of Reasi District in the afternoon today. The bus was on its way from Reasi to Katra.

Soon after the accident, the Police, with the help of the locals, shifted all the injured to District Hospital, Reasi, where all of them were given necessary treatment.

The Police have registered a case and started investigation into the matter.

