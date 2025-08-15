BreakingKashmir

24-year-old youth drowns while taking bath in Nallah in Bandipora

A 24-year-old youth drowned while taking a bath in the Papchan Nallah in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday, officials said.

An official told that the youth identified as Tufail Ahmad Shah son of Bashir Ahmad Shah of Papchan drowned in the Nallah while taking a bath.

He said soon after the incident, as rescue operation was launched. “After hectic efforts his body was retrieved and was shifted to district hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival”.

Notably, the district administration had issued an advisory yesterday, warning residents to stay away from streams and water bodies due to a rise in water levels.—(KNO)

