24 Vehicles challaned, 5 show-cause notices issued in Baramulla 

In a determined push to strengthen road safety measures, the Assistant Regional Transport Office Baramulla today conducted an extensive enforcement drive along the Baramulla-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44).

The operation led by Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Baramulla, Mohammad Mukhtar Sofi was aimed at curbing violations and ensuring strict compliance with traffic norms, particularly in high-traffic and vulnerable zones.

During the drive, the enforcement team issued 24 e-challans for a range of traffic violations. In addition, five show-cause notices were served on the spot to drivers and vehicle owners found in serious breach of road safety standards.

Special emphasis was laid on the inspection of school buses, two-wheelers, and commercial vehicles. A variety of infractions were observed, including riding two-wheelers without helmets, unauthorized vehicle modifications, operating commercial vehicles without valid fitness certificates, absence of speed limiting devices, and failure to wear seat belts.

Speaking to the media, ARTO emphasized the department’s commitment to road safety and public welfare. He stated that the objective of such drives is not merely punitive but also educational – to make commuters more conscious of traffic rules and their role in preventing accidents.

“We are committed to creating a safer commuting environment and will continue such enforcement actions regularly,” he said.

The Transport Department has urged all road users to follow traffic laws diligently and cooperate with enforcement teams for a safer and more disciplined road culture in the district.

