23 terror associates, miscreants booked under PSA in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 17: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has booked 23 terror associates and miscreants under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). The individuals, linked to proscribed terror outfits or found involved in public disturbances, have been detained and lodged in various jails across the Union Territory, including Poonch, Udhampur, and Kot Bhalwal in Jammu, officials said.

A police spokesman said in a decisive action against subversive and criminal elements inimical to the security and public order of the Nation, Srinagar Police has booked 23 terror associates of proscribed terror outfits involved in subversive activities and miscreants involved in public disturbance under the Public Safety Act ( PSA ).

“These individuals identified in connection with the ongoing investigation into sleeper cell modules by the SIA Kashmir, include Saqib Shafi Wani, son of Mohammad Shafi Wani, a resident of Baghi Sunder Bala, Chattabal, Srinagar, and Waleed Aijaz Sheikh alias Waleed, son of Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh, from New Colony, Batmaloo, Hashim Farooq Mir, son of Farooq Ahmad Mir, residing in Ikhrajpora, Rajbagh, Srinagar,” he said.

The spokeman said that among those under scrutiny is Sayar Ahmad Sheikh alias Sahil, son of Bilal Ahmad Sheikh, also from New Colony, Batmaloo, along with Tawseef Ahmad Khan, son of Showkat Ahmad Khan, a resident of Lane No. 15, Firdous Abad, Batmaloo. Another individual, Showkat Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar, hails from Dooha Mohalla, Nishat, Srinagar.

Ali Mohammad Rather, also known as Ali Pakistani, son of Ghulam Rasool Rather, is a resident of Malfuk, Hazratbal, Srinagar. Owais Farooq Lone, son of Farooq Ahmad Lone, originally from Batagund, Tral, is currently residing in Maisuma, Srinagar. Musaib Ahmad Khan, son of Ghulam Nabi Khan, is from Sector 07, Hamdania Colony, Bemina, while Feroz Ahmad Najar, son of Ali Mohammad Najar, belongs to Chandipora, Harwan, Srinagar.

It further said that Shabir Ahmad Ghulam, son of Mohammad Sadiq Ghulam, a resident of Bagiyas, Srinagar. Sajid Shahnawaz Mir alias Patrole, son of Shahnawaz Ahmad Mir, is from Firdous Abad, Batmaloo. Numan Qayoom Ganie, son of Abdul Qayoom Ganie, resides in Methan, Chanpora, Srinagar, and Owais Altaf Bhat, son of Mohammad Altaf Bhat, is a resident of Padshahibagh, Srinagar.

Further, Junaid Zahoor Bangroo, son of Zahoor Ahmad Bangroo, is from Malik Angan, Fatehkadal, Srinagar. Muzaffar Farooq Mir alias Muzaffar and Uneeb Naseer Mir, sons of Farooq Ahmad Mir and Naseer Mir respectively, are residents of Dangerpora, Shahzadpora, Kanpora, Budgam.

Irfan Ahmad Seeru alias Irfan, son of the late Mohammad Shaban Seeru, resides in Khankhal Sokhta, Nawakadal, Srinagar. Fahad Bashir Sidique alias Umar Kochwa, son of Bashir Ahmad Sidique, hails from Akilmir, Khanyar, Srinagar. Zubair Ahmad Lone, son of Manzoor Ahmad Lone, is a resident of Saidapora, Eidgah, Srinagar.

Additionally, Faizan Yaseen Sheikh, son of Mohammad Yaseen Sheikh, resides in Kaka Sahab, Jamalatta, while Ibrahim Rashid Ganie alias Gopi alias Umar, son of Abdul Rashid Ganie, lives in Lane 05, Moomina Abad, Batmaloo, Srinagar. Lastly, Abdul Hamid Ganie, son of Ghulam Qadir Ganie, is from New Theed, Harwan, Srinagar.

The spokeman said these accused persons have been booked after obtaining formal detention orders from the office of DM Srinagar based on dossiers prepared against them by Srinagar Police.

“Consequently, they have been detained and subsequently lodged in District Jails of Poonch, Udhampur and Kot Balwal Jammu,” he said.

The spokesman said pertinent to mention here that many criminal cases have been registered against these individuals.

“Despite this, they did not mend their ways after getting bailed out from courts, they were brazenly involved in the disturbance of public order, criminal and subversive activities against the Nation.”

Pertinently, J&K Police has been systemically targeting and dismantling such anti-national and anti-social infrastructure in Srinagar city through it’s relentless crackdown on such elements.

“J&K Police affirms its steadfast commitment in eliminating criminal activities prejudicial to the security and public order in this region with the full might of law,” he said.

Meanwhile police said that they also caution those engaged in unlawful or disruptive activities detrimental to the security of the Nation that the long arm of law would catch them sooner than anticipated and every offender will face justice.