22 educational institutions in Chanapora Assembly constituency: Govt

Srinagar, April 07 The Jammu and Kashmir Government Monday said that there are 22 educational institutions ranging from Primary to Higher Secondary levels in the Chanapora constituency. Among these, 10 schools are currently operating in rented facilities.

This information was provided in response to a query from MLA Mustaq Ahmad Guroo during the Assembly session. The minister in charge of school education confirmed that within the Chanapora Constituency, there are 22 schools, of which four are Primary schools and six are Middle schools, all functioning in rented accommodations.

The Minister further stated: “The construction of government buildings for the schools currently in rented accommodations in Chanapora constituency will commence once state land becomes available. The Chief Education Officer of Srinagar will be instructed to coordinate with the district administration to identify suitable state land for the construction of school buildings for those institutions lacking government facilities. Once the necessary land is secured, proposals for the construction of school buildings will be submitted under the Capex Budget and the Samagra Shiksha Scheme.”

Additionally, the minister noted that under the National School Safety Program, the Public Works Department (R&B) and the Disaster Management Department regularly conduct safety audits of schools. This process includes both structural and non-structural assessments, as well as fire safety evaluations. In the Srinagar District, safety audits are currently ongoing, with 316 out of 770 schools audited, including those in the Chanapora constituency. Following the completion of the safety audits, the School Education Department will implement any necessary fire safety measures as recommended for schools in the Chanapora constituency.