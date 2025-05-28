20 Girls Clash in Doda Kabbaddi Showdown

Doda, May 27: The fourth day of the Inter-Zonal District Level Kabaddi Tournament for Under-14 and Under-17 Girls was held today at the Indoor Sports Stadium Doda.

The event is being organized under the direction of Director General YSS, Rajinder Singh Tara and under the guidance of District Youth Services and Sports Officer Doda, Pritam Singh. The tournament began with great enthusiasm and reflected the spirit of discipline, teamwork, and healthy competition among young athletes. Today’s events were exclusively dedicated to Girls Under-14 and Under-17 Kabaddi matches, which witnessed active participation and strong performances. Around 220 students participated in various events, demonstrating a strong commitment to sportsmanship, unity, and excellence.