2 teachers suspended for falsely marking online attendance while being absent

Srinagar, June 20: The Chief Education Officer of Doda on Friday  suspended two teachers for falsely marking online attendance while being physically absent from the UPS Bagh, Zone Thathri in Doda district.

 

Speaking to the Rising Kashmir, Chief Education Officer said  that a telephonic complaint was received regarding the unauthorized absence of teachers at UPS Bagh, Zone Thathri. It was reported that although four teachers are assigned to the school, only one teacher was present on June 20.

 

According to the JKSED portal, three teachers were recorded as present, while one was marked on leave. Upon verifying the actual situation with the only present teacher, Diljeet Singh, it was confirmed that no other teachers were physically present in the school, and attendance was being falsely recorded from outside the school premises, indicating willful negligence and dereliction of duty.

 

“Diljeet Singh also provided a photograph of the Arrival/Departure Register, which clearly indicates that the other teachers were not present in the school,” he said

 

The CEO Doda mentioned that, in light of these facts, both teachers, Sandeep Singh (GLT) and Malika (Teacher Grade II), were suspended immediately under Rule 31(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, for gross negligence of duty and falsification of attendance records.

 

He further stated that during the suspension period, both officials are required to remain stationed at UPS Bagh and are prohibited from leaving the station without prior permission from the undersigned.

