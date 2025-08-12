Top Stories

2 police officers killed, one injured in road accident

1 Min Read

Srinagar, Aug 11: A tragic road accident on the outskirts of Srinagar late Sunday night claimed the lives of two Jammu and Kashmir Police officers and left another injured. The incident occurred near Nowgam on the National Highway 44, where the vehicle they were travelling in reportedly hit a road divider.

According to a senior doctor at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital, the three officers were brought in late at night. “Two were declared dead on arrival, while the third is currently in stable condition,” the doctor stated.

The deceased have been identified as PSI Sachin Verma from the 23rd Battalion, posted at PanthaChowk, and PSI Shubam Seth from the 21st Battalion, stationed at Awantipora. The injured officer, PSI Mastan Singh of the 23rd Battalion, was deployed at the Awantipora Railway Station.

Preliminary reports suggest the three sub-inspectors were on their way to Jammu after completing duty for the recently concluded 38-day AmarnathYatra pilgrimage.

Following the accident, the bodies were taken to the Police Hospital for necessary medico-legal procedures. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

 

Aatif Qayoom
Aatif Qayoom is a Senior Correspondent at Rising Kashmir, covering crime, tourism, sports, and various social issues across Jammu and Kashmir. Known for his accurate and ground-based reporting, he highlights stories that matter to people.
