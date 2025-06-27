Breaking

2 former ministers to rejoin Congress today

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

In a significant political development, two senior leaders and former ministers, Taj Mohiuddin and Ghulam Mohammad Saroori, are set to rejoin Congress on Friday.

Sources told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the duo are returning to the party today.

Both leaders had parted ways with the Congress following the launch of Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Progressive Azad Party. However they stayed for a brief period there and contested the 2024 Assembly elections as independent candidates.

This rejoining comes on the heels of other prominent political figures—Choudhary Gulzar Khatana and Muhammad Amin Bhat—also returning to the Congress fold, boosting the party’s prospects in south Kashmir where National Conference (NC) won 10 of 16 seats in the 2024 elections—(KNO)

LG Sinha condoles demise of former Lok Sabha speaker Manohar Joshi
Pakistan: Death toll in Khurram tribal violence rises to 124; over 170 injured
Amid Election Season, Flight Fares Skyward in JK, Passengers fume
Union Home Ministry likely to notify CAA rules today
Light rains, snow with gusty winds forecast in J&K on March 21, 22
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Police Observes ‘Int’l Day Against Drug Abuse and Illegal Trafficking’ across valley
Next Article Chenab river overflows amid heavy rainfall, casualties reported in Doda
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Building a Retirement Plan as a Woman Who Took a Career Break
Business
Operation Bihali: Search for three terrorists intensifies as one neutralised
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News
S Jaishankar hails Operation Sindoor global outreach program, says matter of great pride when country’s interest is put first
Breaking National
Swift Rescue Operation Saves Sambar Deer Trapped in Canal in J&K’s Udhampur
Breaking