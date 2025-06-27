2 former ministers to rejoin Congress today

In a significant political development, two senior leaders and former ministers, Taj Mohiuddin and Ghulam Mohammad Saroori, are set to rejoin Congress on Friday.

Sources told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the duo are returning to the party today.

Both leaders had parted ways with the Congress following the launch of Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Progressive Azad Party. However they stayed for a brief period there and contested the 2024 Assembly elections as independent candidates.

This rejoining comes on the heels of other prominent political figures—Choudhary Gulzar Khatana and Muhammad Amin Bhat—also returning to the Congress fold, boosting the party’s prospects in south Kashmir where National Conference (NC) won 10 of 16 seats in the 2024 elections—(KNO)