2-day business fest begins at IUST

Awantipora, June 04: The Department of Management Studies, in collaboration with the CIED IUST Foundation, inaugurated a two-day Business Fest at the campus today. The event aims to promote entrepreneurial spirit and provide a platform for young innovators to showcase their ideas.

The fest was inaugurated by Prof. A.H. Moon, Dean Academic Affairs, in presence of Prof. Wahid Makhdoomi, Registrar IUST; Prof. Parvez A. Mir, Dean School of Business Studies; Er. Syed Parvez Qalander, a renowned industry consultant; and Mr. Sameer Wazir, Finance Officer, IUST.

In his inaugural address, Prof. Moon underscored the significance of experiential learning in developing entrepreneurial competencies among youth and lauded the Department of Management Studies for embedding such approaches within its academic structure. Prof. Wahid, stressed the importance of creating national-level linkages to scale up local products and expand their reach in wider markets.

Er. Syed Parvez Qalander appreciated the innovation and quality exhibited by Kashmir-based entrepreneurs and called for aligning these products with national standards to ensure broader acceptance. Delivering the welcome address, Prof. Parvez A. Mir, emphasized the value of identifying and developing niche markets for indigenous products, urging students to harness the potential of regional resources.

Featuring over 70 stalls, the fest highlights the entrepreneurial ventures of students and alumni from IUST, covering a wide range of sectors and innovative products.