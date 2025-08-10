2 Army jawanskilled, 2 injured in ongoingKulgam encounter

Srinagar, Aug 09: Two Army jawanswere killed and two injured in an overnight gunfight with terrorists in Akhal forests of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, in one of the longest anti-terror operations that entered its ninth day on Saturday, officials said.

The encounter, which began on August 1, was launched after security forces received specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the Akhal forest area of the district. So far, one terrorist has been killed, though his identity and group affiliation are yet to be confirmed.

Srinagar-based, Chinar Corps Spokesman, in a post on X, paid tribute to the fallen soldiers and stated that “Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the bravehearts Lance NaikPritpal Singh and SepoyHarminder Singh in the line of duty for the nation.

“Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us. The Indian Army expresses its deepest condolences and stands in solidarity with the bereaved families. Operation continues,” he said.

Senior officials said two additional soldiers were injured in the overnight exchange of fire, bringing the total number of security personnel wounded in the prolonged operation to three. Medical aid and evacuation measures were reported to be in place for the injured.

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, Commander of the Northern Command, and all ranks of the Northern Command paid homage to the fallen soldiers.

In a statement, Northern Command said it “pays homage to the bravehearts Lance NaikPritpal Singh and SepoyHarminder Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. Northern Command stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.”

General UpendraDwivedi, Chief of Army Staff, and all ranks of the Indian Army also offered condolences and tribute. The Chief of Army Staff said the Army salutes the supreme sacrifice of Lance NaikPritpal Singh and SepoyHarminder Singh. He expressed the institution’s deepest sympathy for the bereaved families, affirming that the Indian Army stands firmly with them in this hour of grief.

Meanwhile, security forces have employed drones and helicopters to gain aerial surveillance of the forested area and are using specialised units, including para commandos, to carry out search-and-clear operations.

Police and Army commanders, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police chief NalinPrabhat, are monitoring the operation around the clock to coordinate efforts to track down and neutralise any remaining terrorists in the area.

Officials emphasised that the operation remains live and that forces will continue their search until all threats in the area are neutralised. The Army and local authorities reiterated their commitment to bring the operation to a successful conclusion while ensuring the safety of civilians in nearby villages.

A senior Army officer told Rising Kashmir that this is one of the most prolonged and challenging operations we have conducted in recent years.

“The terrorists are hiding in extremely dense forest with steep gradients, thick undergrowth, and limited visibility. They are well-armed and are trying to take advantage of the difficult terrain to prolong the fight,” he said.

The Army officer said that our troops, however, are maintaining continuous pressure, using calibrated fire, surveillance drones, and night vision to track their movement.

“We are determined to ensure that none of them escape and that the area is completely sanitised before the operation is called off,” he said.

As per Defence sources, specialised commando teams from the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police have been deployed to the operation site, equipped with state-of-the-art surveillance drones, thermal imagers, and night-vision devices to track the movement of terrorists in the dense forest.

They said the terrain, marked by thick undergrowth and steep slopes, has forced security forces to use precision tactics, including calibrated fire and aerial monitoring, to prevent any escape.