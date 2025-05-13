Breaking

19-Year-Old Boy Dies in Road Accident in South Kashmir’s Anantnag

Agencies
A 19-year-old boy lost his life after his scooty met with an accident on KP Road in the Hutmurah Mattan area of Anantnag district on Monday evening.

Officials told JKNS that the victim, identified as Saqib Muneer Faridi, son of Muneer Ahmad and a resident of Iqbal Abad KP Road Anantnag, lost control of his scooty and hit a road divider, sustaining critical injuries.

He was immediately taken to SDH Seer Hamdan and later referred to GMC Anantnag. Due to the severity of his condition, he was further shifted to SKIMS Soura in Srinagar, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered a case and initiated proceedings into the incident.(KNS)

