182 Bn CRPF Leads Vibrant Tiranga Rally in Pulwama

Srinagar, Aug 12: A vibrant Tiranga Rally was organised on Tuesday by the 182 Battalion CRPF in coordination with Pulwama Police and the District Administration as part of the nationwide Har Ghar Tiranga campaign 2025.As per a statement issued here, a large number of students and teachers from various schools and colleges of Pulwama participated with great enthusiasm, waving the national flag and chanting patriotic slogans. Senior police officers, district administration officials, and CRPF personnel also joined the march, adding to the spirited display of unity. As per officials, the 182 Bn CRPF had earlier organised two similar rallies — one in Dangerpora on August 11 and another in Litter on August 9 — as part of a series of events aimed at fostering national pride ahead of Independence Day.