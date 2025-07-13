16th Rozgar Mela : India rapidly moving towards becoming world’s third-largest economy: PM Modi

New Delhi, July 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is rapidly moving towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy, adding that the country has made progress across every sector in the last 11 years.

Speaking at the 16th edition of the Rozgar Mela, the Prime Minister said that India’s manufacturing sector is one of its “greatest strength” and that the government has taken steps to boost employment in the private sector.

“The focus of the Indian government is also on creating new employment opportunities in the private sector. Recently, the government has approved a new scheme – the Employment Linked Incentive scheme. Under this scheme, the government will provide Rs 15,000 to youth securing their first job in the private sector, meaning the government will contribute to the first salary of their first job. For this, the government has allocated a budget of about Rs 1 lakh crore, and this scheme will help in creating approximately 3.5 crore jobs,” he said.

He also highlighted the steps taken to support manufacturing, saying, “Today, one of India’s greatest strengths is our manufacturing sector. A large number of new jobs are being created in manufacturing… To boost the manufacturing sector, Mission Manufacturing has been announced in this year Budget. In recent years, we have strengthened the Make in India campaign.”

The Prime Minister said that two sectors in particular, electronics and mobile phone manufacturing, and defence manufacturing, have seen massive growth.

“From PLI scheme, 11 lakh jobs were created. In the recent years, mobile phones and electronic sectors saw unprecedented expansion. Today, electronics worth Rs 11 lakh crores are being manufactured. This sector has witnessed growth of more than 5 times in the last 11 years. Earlier, there were only 2-4 units of mobile phone manufacturing. Now, the number has increased to 300 units where lakhs of youth are working…”

He also spoke about the rapid growth in defence production, especially after Operation Sindoor: “There is one more such sector and after Operation Sindoor, it has been widely discussed. It is defence manufacturing. India is making new records in defence manufacturing. Our defence production has reached beyond Rs 1.25 lakh crores… Today, our country is rapidly moving towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy. This is the marvel of the hard work of my youth. In the past 11 years, India has made progress across every sector,” he said.

Quoting a report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the Prime Minister said that government welfare schemes have also helped boost employment.

“Recently, a report by the International Labour Organisation stated that in the past decade, over 90 crore citizens in India have been brought under the coverage of welfare schemes. The impact of these schemes goes beyond welfare — they have also contributed significantly to employment generation. For instance, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, over 4 crore houses have been built so far. And it’s not just about providing homes. The process of building these houses has created countless job opportunities across the country. In this, most of the jobs were created in villages,” PM Modi added.

Meanwhile, noting that the world is realising India’s two immense powers of demography and democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that youths are both capital and guarantee for the country’s bright future and Centre is continuously working to turn this into a “source of prosperity.”Addressing the appointees at the 16th edition of Rozgar Mela, Prime Minister Modi said, “Today, the world accepts that India has two immense powers – demography and democracy, that is, the largest youth population and the largest democracy. This strength of the youth is both the capital and the guarantee of a bright future for our India. Our government is working to convert this capital into a formula for prosperity.”

Highlighting the outcomes from his recent visit to five nations, PM Modi said that the agreements signed bilaterally with these countries will give a major boost to the manufacturing and service sectors of the country, which will ultimately benefit the youth of the country.

“Two days ago, I returned after travelling to five countries. The echo of India’s youth power was heard in every country. During this period, all the agreements that were made will benefit India’s youth. India will benefit significantly in the coming days from the agreements made in various sectors, including defence, pharma, digital technology, energy, and rare earth minerals. India’s manufacturing and service sectors will get a huge boost,” he said.

Emphasising the changing landscape of jobs, the Prime Minister said that the Centre’s policies have been reformed to meet the modern needs.

He stated, “With the changing times, in the 21st century, the nature of jobs is also changing. New sectors are emerging; hence, in this decade, India’s focus is to prepare its youth for these new opportunities. Many important decisions have also been made for this. Modern policies have been framed keeping in view the modern needs. The ecosystem of startups, innovation and research that is being created is increasing the capability of the youth of the country.”

“Today, when I see young people who want to start their own startup, my confidence also increases. I am happy that the youth of my country is moving ahead at a fast pace and with dignity,” the PM added.

He also congratulated the youths who were given appointment letters at the 16th edition of Rozgar Mela. He further emphasised the principle of “National Service (Rashtriya Sewa).”

“Our campaign of giving permanent jobs to youths in the Central Government is continuing. We have our identity – ‘Bina Parchi, Bina Kharchi’. Today, more than 51,000 youths have been given appointment letters. Through such Rozgar Mela, lakhs of youths have got permanent jobs in the Centre. These youths are playing an important role in nation-building. Even today, some of you have started your career… and many friends will give a new impetus to the industrial development of India. Your departments may be different, but the principle is the same. Whatever your department, work, or place is, there is only one principle – ‘National Service’. ‘Sutr ek, naagrik pratham’. You have got a very big platform for national service. I congratulate all the young people on such a great success and new journey of yours,” PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to newly appointed youth in various government departments and organisations via video conferencing at the 16th edition of Rozgar Mela.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will be joining the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Department of Posts, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Department of Financial Services, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, among other departments and ministries.

The 16th edition of the employment drive is being conducted at 47 locations across India. The recruitments are taking place across Central Government Ministries and Departments.

Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation. It will play a significant role in providing meaningful opportunities for the youth to empower themselves and participate in nation-building.

So far, more than 10 lakh appointment letters have been issued under the Rozgar Mela initiative across the country.