BreakingKashmir

16-yr-old’s body recovered from Hokersar wetland

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
The dead man's body. Focus on hand

The body of a 16-year-old boy, who drowned while taking bath in Hokersar wetland on the outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday afternoon, was recovered hours after a rescue operation was launched, officials said.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the teenager had gone for a bath along with other local children when he slipped into the water and drowned near the Hokersar area.

He said rescue teams rushed to the spot soon after the incident and launched a search operation, while his body was retrieved.

The deceased has been identified as Zaid Yousuf, son of Mohammad Yousuf Bhat, a resident of Chinar Colony, Zainakote.

Meanwhile, further proceedings have been initiated—(KNO)

NIA chargesheets Dawood Ibrahim, his aide Chhota Shakeel in terror funding case
SEC orders repoll in Drugmulla, Hajin-A DDC constituencies next month
NIA files supplementary chargesheet against J&K resident
Dir Sericulture interacts with silkworm rearing farmers in Shopian
President Droupadi Murmu expresses grief over Lucknow wall collapse incident
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article PM Modi concludes two-day Gujarat visit, receives warm farewell at Ahmedabad airport
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

PM Modi concludes two-day Gujarat visit, receives warm farewell at Ahmedabad airport
Breaking National
CM Omar Abdullah chairs cabinet meet in Pahalgam, discusses Amarnath Yatra, other issues
Breaking Kashmir
Amit Shah to visit J&K on May 29 & 30, first visit after Operation Sindoor
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
CM Omar Abdullah Chairs Cabinet Meeting at Pahalgam 
Breaking Kashmir