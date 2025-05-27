16-yr-old’s body recovered from Hokersar wetland

The body of a 16-year-old boy, who drowned while taking bath in Hokersar wetland on the outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday afternoon, was recovered hours after a rescue operation was launched, officials said.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the teenager had gone for a bath along with other local children when he slipped into the water and drowned near the Hokersar area.

He said rescue teams rushed to the spot soon after the incident and launched a search operation, while his body was retrieved.

The deceased has been identified as Zaid Yousuf, son of Mohammad Yousuf Bhat, a resident of Chinar Colony, Zainakote.

Meanwhile, further proceedings have been initiated—(KNO)