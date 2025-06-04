16 students from Drass interacting with Prez Murmu

Ladakh, June 03: Sixteen students from Dras, Ladakh had the privilege of interacting with the President Droupadi Murmu as part of the National Integration Tour, organized by Fire & Fury Corps.
Students shared their gratitude and aspirations for academics & professional excellence.
The President inspired them to pursue their dreams & encouraged them to draw inspiration from leaders who exemplify determination, hard work & lifelong learning.
