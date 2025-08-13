158 aids, appliances distributed among specially-abled students

Kulgam, Aug 12: As many as 158 aids and appliances were distributed among 110 children with special needs (CWSNs) from Kulgam and Yaripora zones during a distribution-cum-fitment camp organised at Government Middle School Bongam on Tuesday. The event, held under the Inclusive Education initiative of Samagra Shiksha, was organised by the Zonal Education Office Kulgam in collaboration with an expert team from ALIMCO, Kanpur. MLA Kulgam M.Y. Tarigami presided over the function. Speaking on the occasion, Tarigami said that specially-abled children deserve “more assistance, more guidance, and more encouragement” from society and the government. “There is no doubt there is a big gap in support, but the solution has not yet been found. Education has a key role in making these children abled, but to achieve that, government support, which is currently insufficient, must be increased,” he said. He said that there is a need to review existing schemes to ensure they are effective and that their benefits fully reach those who deserve them. “This is the job of our legislature, the government, and the Education Department, and society also has a role to play. By reviewing shortcomings and working in coordination, we can ensure this community gets its rightful place and moves forward successfully,” he added. Officials said the distributed aids and appliances will enable CWSNs to pursue their education with greater ease, confidence and dignity. Besides Tarigami, other guests present included DDC Chairperson M. Afazal Parray, DDC Member Kulgam-B Gh. Mohi-ud-Din, DDC Member Qaimoh M. Abass Rather, and Chief Education Officer Kulgam Mohammad Shabir.