BreakingKashmir

15-Year-old Boy injured in Cloudburst in Jumagund Kupwara

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
Follow us on

A 15-year-old boy sustained injuries during a cloudburst in Banwali area of Jumagund in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday.

Officials told GNS that a cloudburst occurred today at Jumagund, resulting in injuries to one person, Shahid Ahmad Raina (15), a resident of Banwali Jumagund, and claiming the lives of several livestock, including a horse, exacerbating the suffering of the affected families.

The injured person was shifted to a nearby hospital, where his condition is said to be stable.

More details awaited.(GNS)

Shahnawaz Bukhari assumes charge as RTO Kashmir
4 million children pushed into poverty as Ukraine-Russia war escalates: UN
Dead Body found in Nowpora Baramulla
Stray dogs injure seven in Ganderbal
Indian Army launches search operation in J-K’s Poonch after suspicious movement along LoC
Share This Article
Previous Article Amit Shah reviews J&K Security Scenario in high-level meeting at Jammu
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Amit Shah reviews J&K Security Scenario in high-level meeting at Jammu
Developing Story Jammu
Div Com Kashmir reviews status of Srinagar Smart City projects
Breaking Kashmir
Amit Shah reviews Flood Situation in Jammu, orders focus on Healthcare needs
Breaking Jammu
Kupwara, Baramulla Scholars, Prominent Figures join SBSP in presence of Vivek Bali
Breaking Jammu