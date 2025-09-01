15-Year-old Boy injured in Cloudburst in Jumagund Kupwara

Follow us on

A 15-year-old boy sustained injuries during a cloudburst in Banwali area of Jumagund in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday.

Officials told GNS that a cloudburst occurred today at Jumagund, resulting in injuries to one person, Shahid Ahmad Raina (15), a resident of Banwali Jumagund, and claiming the lives of several livestock, including a horse, exacerbating the suffering of the affected families.

The injured person was shifted to a nearby hospital, where his condition is said to be stable.

More details awaited.(GNS)