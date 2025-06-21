Developing StoryKashmir

“15-days summer break for Kashmir schools from June 23”: Sakina itoo 

Amid soaring temperatures, Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister, Sakina Itoo Saturday said that the government has decided to announce early-summer vacation for all private and government schools in Kashmir division from June-23.

Speaking exclusively with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Itoo said, “The weather conditions in Kashmir region are unbearable for the students and in view of the severe heatwave, we have decided to announce early-summer vacation for schools in Kashmir division from June-23.”

The minister further said that the government will review the weather conditions after the culmination of summer vacations and will take the call of extension accordingly.

Itoo further said that earlier the department had proposed to declare the summer vacations from July-01 to July-10. “However, keeping in view the severe heatwave, we have decided to announce early summer vacation of 15 days with effect from June-23.”

Earlier the minister had ordered change in school timing saying, “From Saturday, the school timing in Srinagar municipality limits areas will be from 8Am to 1Pm and in case of schools outside the Srinagar municipality limits, the schools shall function from 8:30 Am to 1:30 Pm.”—(KNO)

